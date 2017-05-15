Elizabeth Bailey-Scott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Elizabeth Bailey-Scott, PA
Overview
Elizabeth Bailey-Scott, PA is a Physician Assistant in Skowhegan, ME.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 344 Lakewood Rd, Skowhegan, ME 04976 Directions (207) 474-0165
Ratings & Reviews
Liz is the best dr Ive ever had. She is genuinely concerned about both parient care and patient outcomes... meaning she is a fantastic listener, never appears rushed, takes time to explain treatments and also really knows her stuff. Ive never had another dr that rooted for my health the way Liz does.
About Elizabeth Bailey-Scott, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1215004809
Elizabeth Bailey-Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
2 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Bailey-Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
