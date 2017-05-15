See All Physicians Assistants in Skowhegan, ME
Elizabeth Bailey-Scott, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (2)
Overview

Elizabeth Bailey-Scott, PA is a Physician Assistant in Skowhegan, ME. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    344 Lakewood Rd, Skowhegan, ME 04976 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (207) 474-0165

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Elizabeth Bailey-Scott, PA

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1215004809
Frequently Asked Questions

Elizabeth Bailey-Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Bailey-Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Bailey-Scott.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Bailey-Scott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Bailey-Scott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

