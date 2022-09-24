Elizabeth Baldwin accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elizabeth Baldwin, PSY
Overview
Elizabeth Baldwin, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Westport, CT.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 225 Main St Lowr Level, Westport, CT 06880 Directions (203) 247-1518
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Elizabeth Baldwin?
Elizabeth is always supportive and listens to her clients. She explains things well and makes her clients feel like a priority. She is accommodating with busy schedules.
About Elizabeth Baldwin, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1205981131
Frequently Asked Questions
Elizabeth Baldwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Baldwin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Baldwin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Baldwin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Baldwin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.