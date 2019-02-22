See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Indianapolis, IN
Elizabeth Beers, APN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Elizabeth Beers, APN

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Elizabeth Beers, APN is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from Indiana University.

Elizabeth Beers works at Oak Street Health Glendale in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Glendale
    2240 E 53rd St Ste B-1, Indianapolis, IN 46220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 972-9765
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Elizabeth Beers?

    Feb 22, 2019
    Elizabeth Beers is a super awesome NP! Always takes her time to addressing any medical need or question that I have. Super friendly and always on time!!
    — Feb 22, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Elizabeth Beers, APN
    How would you rate your experience with Elizabeth Beers, APN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Elizabeth Beers to family and friends

    Elizabeth Beers' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Elizabeth Beers

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Elizabeth Beers, APN.

    About Elizabeth Beers, APN

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1245766922
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Indiana University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Elizabeth Beers, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elizabeth Beers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Elizabeth Beers has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Elizabeth Beers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Elizabeth Beers works at Oak Street Health Glendale in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Elizabeth Beers’s profile.

    Elizabeth Beers has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Beers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Beers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Beers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.