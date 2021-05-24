Elizabeth Boison has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Elizabeth Boison, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbia, SC.
Lexington Family Practice Irmo7037 Saint Andrews Rd, Columbia, SC 29212 Directions (803) 732-0963
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Beth was my doctor for 25 plus years I was sorry to hear she was retiring. I hope she has an amazing retirement. She deserves it!!!!
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1245447192
Elizabeth Boison accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elizabeth Boison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Boison. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Boison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Boison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Boison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.