Elizabeth Borchardt, NP

Family Medicine
Accepting new patients

Overview

Elizabeth Borchardt, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tigerton, WI. 

Elizabeth Borchardt works at ThedaCare Physicians Tigerton in Tigerton, WI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ThedaCare Physicians Tigerton
    110 Cedar St, Tigerton, WI 54486 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 276-4791
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 1:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    About Elizabeth Borchardt, NP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1821556424
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • ThedaCare Medical Center - Shawano

