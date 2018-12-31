See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Vegas, NV
Elizabeth Brewer, CNM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Elizabeth Brewer, CNM

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Elizabeth Brewer, CNM

Elizabeth Brewer, CNM is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Elizabeth Brewer works at Southwest Medical Associates in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Shenakwa Hawkins, RN
Shenakwa Hawkins, RN
5.0 (8)
View Profile

Elizabeth Brewer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Medical Associates
    2704 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 243-8500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Elizabeth Brewer?

Dec 31, 2018
Elizabeth has been my medical provider for years. She is always professional and courteous. She takes the time to listen to my concerns and will address every single one of them. She is never dismissive of something I say I'm experiencing. She will do all she can to address your issue and if she exhausts her course of actions she will refer you to the doctor in her office for further evaluation. She is incredibly kind and patient. I have and will follow her wherever she goes.
— Dec 31, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Elizabeth Brewer, CNM
How would you rate your experience with Elizabeth Brewer, CNM?
  • Likelihood of recommending Elizabeth Brewer to family and friends

Elizabeth Brewer's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Elizabeth Brewer

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Elizabeth Brewer, CNM.

About Elizabeth Brewer, CNM

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1851399109
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Elizabeth Brewer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Elizabeth Brewer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Elizabeth Brewer works at Southwest Medical Associates in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Elizabeth Brewer’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Brewer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Brewer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Brewer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Brewer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Elizabeth Brewer, CNM?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.