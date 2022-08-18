Elizabeth Briggs, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elizabeth Briggs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Elizabeth Briggs, APRN
Overview of Elizabeth Briggs, APRN
Elizabeth Briggs, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Richmond, KY.
Elizabeth Briggs works at
Elizabeth Briggs' Office Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care107 Meridian Way Suite 200, Richmond, KY 40475 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Paducah
Ratings & Reviews
She has great bedside manner and listened to me attentively. I feel at ease with her.
About Elizabeth Briggs, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1306383682
Elizabeth Briggs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
9 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Briggs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Briggs.
