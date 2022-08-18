See All Nurse Practitioners in Richmond, KY
Elizabeth Briggs, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.7 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Elizabeth Briggs, APRN

Elizabeth Briggs, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Richmond, KY. 

Elizabeth Briggs works at Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care in Richmond, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Elizabeth Briggs' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care
    107 Meridian Way Suite 200, Richmond, KY 40475 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Paducah

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Aug 18, 2022
She has great bedside manner and listened to me attentively. I feel at ease with her.
Erica Clark — Aug 18, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Elizabeth Briggs, APRN
About Elizabeth Briggs, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1306383682
Frequently Asked Questions

Elizabeth Briggs, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elizabeth Briggs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Elizabeth Briggs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Elizabeth Briggs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Elizabeth Briggs works at Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care in Richmond, KY. View the full address on Elizabeth Briggs’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Briggs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Briggs.

