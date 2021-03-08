Elizabeth Brownlie, RN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elizabeth Brownlie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Elizabeth Brownlie, RN
Offers telehealth
Elizabeth Brownlie, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Knoxville, TN.
Elizabeth Brownlie works at
Magnolia Family Practice6336 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 888-0857
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Tremendous FNP. Even better person. Really cares about patients well being, very smart and easy to work with. Couldn't be in finer hands if you're lucky enough to have her as your Nurse.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1295076610
Elizabeth Brownlie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Elizabeth Brownlie accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elizabeth Brownlie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
2 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Brownlie. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Elizabeth Brownlie accepts appointments online or over the phone.