Dr. Elizabeth Burnett, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Burnett, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Duluth, GA. They graduated from Georgia School of Professional Psychology.

Dr. Burnett works at Manna Fund, Inc in Duluth, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Manna Treatment
    3305 Breckinridge Blvd Ste 116, Duluth, GA 30096 (770) 495-9775

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anorexia
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anorexia

Treatment frequency



Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anorexia
Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders
Binge Eating Disorder
Bipolar Disorder
Bulimia
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Counseling Services
Couples Therapy
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT)
Eating Disorders
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
Family Counseling
Family Psychotherapy
Grief
Grief Therapy
Group Psychotherapy
Marital Therapy
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychological Disorders
Relationship Issues
Stress
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Elizabeth Burnett, PSY.D

    • Clinical Psychology
    • English
    • 1548469695
    Education & Certifications

    • Georgia School of Professional Psychology
    • Rhodes College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth Burnett, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burnett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burnett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burnett has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burnett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burnett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burnett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

