Dr. Elizabeth Burnett, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burnett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Burnett, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Duluth, GA. They graduated from Georgia School of Professional Psychology.
Dr. Burnett works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Manna Treatment3305 Breckinridge Blvd Ste 116, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (770) 495-9775
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Elizabeth Burnett, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1548469695
Education & Certifications
- Georgia School of Professional Psychology
- Rhodes College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burnett accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burnett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burnett works at
Dr. Burnett has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burnett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burnett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burnett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.