Elizabeth Coblentz, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Elizabeth Coblentz, NP

Elizabeth Coblentz, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Richmond, KY. 

Elizabeth Coblentz works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care in Richmond, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Joseph Hospital
These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Joseph Hospital.

Elizabeth Coblentz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    1054 Center Dr Ste 2, Richmond, KY 40475 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 625-5242
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph Hospital
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 22, 2021
    The nicest medical professional I've ever met. She was patient and kind and listened to everything I had to say. When we discussed what to do, she offered plenty of options and was very knowledgeable about each one. I definitely recommend her to anyone!
    — Dec 22, 2021
    Photo: Elizabeth Coblentz, NP
    About Elizabeth Coblentz, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114356458
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Elizabeth Coblentz, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elizabeth Coblentz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Elizabeth Coblentz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Elizabeth Coblentz works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care in Richmond, KY. View the full address on Elizabeth Coblentz’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Coblentz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Coblentz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Coblentz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Coblentz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

