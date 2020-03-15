Elizabeth Collins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Elizabeth Collins, APRN
Overview of Elizabeth Collins, APRN
Elizabeth Collins, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Salt Lake City, UT.
Elizabeth Collins' Office Locations
- 1 3215 S Valley St, Salt Lake City, UT 84109 Directions (801) 466-3102
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Elizabeth was great! She took care of me and was so kind. I will continue to see her.
About Elizabeth Collins, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1326093436
Frequently Asked Questions
Elizabeth Collins accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elizabeth Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Collins.
