Elizabeth Cooney, MSN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Overview of Elizabeth Cooney, MSN

Elizabeth Cooney, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Boca Raton, FL. 

Elizabeth Cooney works at Scott Berenson MD PA in Boca Raton, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Elizabeth Cooney's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Scott Berenson MD PA
    Scott Berenson MD PA
    9970 Central Park Blvd N Ste 404, Boca Raton, FL 33428 (561) 483-1125

5.0
About Elizabeth Cooney, MSN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1942260500
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Elizabeth Cooney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Elizabeth Cooney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Elizabeth Cooney works at Scott Berenson MD PA in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Elizabeth Cooney’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Cooney. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Cooney.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Cooney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Cooney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

