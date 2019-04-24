See All Physicians Assistants in San Francisco, CA
Elizabeth Andrews, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Elizabeth Andrews, PA-C

Orthopedics (Physician Assistant)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
Brought to you by

Overview of Elizabeth Andrews, PA-C

Elizabeth Andrews, PA-C is an Orthopedics Physician Assistant in San Francisco, CA. 

Elizabeth Andrews works at Dignity Health Medical Group - San Francisco Primary & Specialty Care in San Francisco, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Elizabeth Andrews' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - San Francisco
    1 Shrader St Ste 650, San Francisco, CA 94117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Elizabeth Andrews?

    Apr 24, 2019
    Elizabeth Cooper PA is the only medical practitioner I have absolute faith in, know I can depend on, & entrust with the entirety of my personal health care since 2015 and Elizabeth has made my life immeasurable better, if it were possible I give her a 15 STAR Rating , Elizabeth definitely makes the world a better place and has an excellent bedside manner. Raymond Guiducci 4/23/19 San Francisco California
    — Apr 24, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Elizabeth Andrews, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Elizabeth Andrews, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Elizabeth Andrews to family and friends

    Elizabeth Andrews' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Elizabeth Andrews

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Elizabeth Andrews, PA-C.

    About Elizabeth Andrews, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Orthopedics (Physician Assistant)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1235535998
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Saint Francis Memorial Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Elizabeth Andrews, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elizabeth Andrews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Elizabeth Andrews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Elizabeth Andrews works at Dignity Health Medical Group - San Francisco Primary & Specialty Care in San Francisco, CA. View the full address on Elizabeth Andrews’s profile.

    Elizabeth Andrews has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Andrews.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Andrews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Andrews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.