Elizabeth Corley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Elizabeth Corley, APN
Overview of Elizabeth Corley, APN
Elizabeth Corley, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Nashville, TN.
Elizabeth Corley works at
Elizabeth Corley's Office Locations
Saint Thomas Medical Partners Express Care1911 State St, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 284-2015
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Elizabeth Corley?
Dr. Corley is amazing! She is kind, trustworthy, and you can rest assured you will not leave her without a diagnosis or at least a plan. She is knowledgeable in so many different areas, and has helped me beyond measure. Five Stars for Dr. Corley!
About Elizabeth Corley, APN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1235563511
Frequently Asked Questions
Elizabeth Corley accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elizabeth Corley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Corley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Corley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Corley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Corley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.