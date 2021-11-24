See All Nurse Practitioners in Louisville, KY
Elizabeth Cull, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Elizabeth Cull, ARNP

Elizabeth Cull, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY. 

Elizabeth Cull works at Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Elizabeth Cull's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care
    9070 Dixie Hwy Ste 6, Louisville, KY 40258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 271-3236
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Elizabeth Cull, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356677678
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Elizabeth Cull, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elizabeth Cull is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Elizabeth Cull has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Elizabeth Cull has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Elizabeth Cull works at Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Elizabeth Cull’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Cull. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Cull.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Cull, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Cull appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

