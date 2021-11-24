Elizabeth Cull, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elizabeth Cull is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Elizabeth Cull, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Elizabeth Cull, ARNP
Elizabeth Cull, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY.
Elizabeth Cull works at
Elizabeth Cull's Office Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care9070 Dixie Hwy Ste 6, Louisville, KY 40258 Directions (502) 271-3236
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Liz and Dr. Johnson are great. They take their time with you to masure you are taken care of. They are very respectful of you and your needs. They c,aught on before my family did that my elderly mother had given up and was tired. It was hard, but I thank them for that.
About Elizabeth Cull, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1356677678
Frequently Asked Questions
Elizabeth Cull has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Elizabeth Cull accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elizabeth Cull has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Cull. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Cull.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Cull, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Cull appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.