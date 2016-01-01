See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Charlotte, NC
Elizabeth Davidson, APN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Elizabeth Davidson, APN

Internal Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Elizabeth Davidson, APN is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. 

Elizabeth Davidson works at Oak Street Health East Charlotte in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health East Charlotte
    6824 Harrisburg Rd, Charlotte, NC 28227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 850-0876
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Elizabeth Davidson?

    Photo: Elizabeth Davidson, APN
    How would you rate your experience with Elizabeth Davidson, APN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Elizabeth Davidson to family and friends

    Elizabeth Davidson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Elizabeth Davidson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Elizabeth Davidson, APN.

    About Elizabeth Davidson, APN

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1982945507
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Elizabeth Davidson, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elizabeth Davidson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Elizabeth Davidson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Elizabeth Davidson works at Oak Street Health East Charlotte in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Elizabeth Davidson’s profile.

    Elizabeth Davidson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Davidson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Davidson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Davidson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.