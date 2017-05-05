Elizabeth Demedeiros-Ducharme accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elizabeth Demedeiros-Ducharme, PSY
Offers telehealth
Elizabeth Demedeiros-Ducharme, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in New Bedford, MA.
Aaron Institute50 N 2nd St, New Bedford, MA 02740 Directions (508) 993-1377
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Most companionate Doctor k have ever met. She is patient, genuine and kind and makes me feel at ease. Always available to work around my schedule. Not having any staff in her office is actually so much better because I get to deal directly with just her (one on one basis). I look forward to our visits.
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Portuguese
- 1942257274
Elizabeth Demedeiros-Ducharme speaks Portuguese.
4 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Demedeiros-Ducharme. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Demedeiros-Ducharme.
