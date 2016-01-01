Elizabeth Donahue, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elizabeth Donahue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Elizabeth Donahue, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Elizabeth Donahue, NP
Elizabeth Donahue, NP is an Internal Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Reading, MA.
Elizabeth Donahue works at
Elizabeth Donahue's Office Locations
-
1
Tufts Medical Center Community Care30 New Crossing Rd Ste 205, Reading, MA 01867 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- MelroseWakefield Hospital
- Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan
- Cigna
- Commonwealth Care
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Elizabeth Donahue?
About Elizabeth Donahue, NP
- Internal Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1669461034
Frequently Asked Questions
Elizabeth Donahue has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Elizabeth Donahue accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Elizabeth Donahue using Healthline FindCare.
Elizabeth Donahue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Elizabeth Donahue works at
6 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Donahue. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Donahue.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Donahue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Donahue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.