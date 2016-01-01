See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Huntersville, NC
Elizabeth Doub, FNP

Internal Medicine
Accepting new patients

Elizabeth Doub, FNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Huntersville, NC. 

Elizabeth Doub works at Novant Health Huntersville Adult Medicine in Huntersville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Novant Health Huntersville Adult Medicine
    10030 Gilead Rd Ste 200, Huntersville, NC 28078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 951-1159
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1679043301
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

