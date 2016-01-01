Elizabeth Doub, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elizabeth Doub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Elizabeth Doub, FNP
Overview of Elizabeth Doub, FNP
Elizabeth Doub, FNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Huntersville, NC.
Elizabeth Doub works at
Elizabeth Doub's Office Locations
-
1
Novant Health Huntersville Adult Medicine10030 Gilead Rd Ste 200, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (704) 951-1159
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Elizabeth Doub?
About Elizabeth Doub, FNP
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1679043301
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Elizabeth Doub accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Elizabeth Doub using Healthline FindCare.
Elizabeth Doub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Elizabeth Doub works at
Elizabeth Doub has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Doub.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Doub, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Doub appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.