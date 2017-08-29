Elizabeth Golden has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Elizabeth Golden, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Elizabeth Golden, ARNP
Elizabeth Golden, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Seattle, WA.
Elizabeth Golden works at
Elizabeth Golden's Office Locations
Planned Parenthood Great Northwest Hawai'i Alaska Indiana Kentucky2001 E Madison St, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (206) 328-7700
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
She's awesome! Been seeing her for nearly 17 years. Hard to find someone so compassionate and caring about her patient's.
About Elizabeth Golden, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1497737316
Frequently Asked Questions
Elizabeth Golden accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elizabeth Golden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Elizabeth Golden works at
14 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Golden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Golden.
