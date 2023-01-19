Dr. Elizabeth Grady, NMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grady is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Grady, NMD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Grady, NMD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ.
Dr. Grady works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northside Naturopathic2150 E Highland Ave Ste 107, Phoenix, AZ 85016 DirectionsSaturday7:00am - 1:00pm
-
2
Northside Naturopathic Family Wholistic Health, LLC130 W River Rd Unit A, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 877-2668Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grady?
Very caring.
About Dr. Elizabeth Grady, NMD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1396954574
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grady has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grady has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grady works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Grady. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grady.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grady, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grady appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.