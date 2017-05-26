Dr. Green accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elizabeth Green, PHD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Green, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in San Diego, CA.
Dr. Green works at
Locations
Clipson & Osterloh Apc3921 Goldfinch St, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 260-0335
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Though it's been a few years since I've worked with Dr. Green, I can say that she was a life-vest in tough times, and a consistent and stable healing influence over years of work. Though "hopeless and helpless" in many stages, real happiness, satisfaction, and gratitude have been ultimately found in the garden plot of my existence that Beth tirelessly, and caringly weeded and tended in our work together.
About Dr. Elizabeth Green, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1013917368
Frequently Asked Questions
