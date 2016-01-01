Elizabeth Handte has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Elizabeth Handte, CRNP
Elizabeth Handte, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tallahassee, FL.
- 1 1201 Hays St, Tallahassee, FL 32301 Directions (800) 370-3651
- Aetna
- First Health
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1144293168
Elizabeth Handte accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elizabeth Handte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Handte. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Handte.
