Elizabeth Hanks accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elizabeth Hanks, PA-C
Overview
Elizabeth Hanks, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV.
Elizabeth Hanks works at
Locations
Dermatherapy653 N Town Center Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (702) 877-5199
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Elizabeth Hanks, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1427564806
Frequently Asked Questions
Elizabeth Hanks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Elizabeth Hanks works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Hanks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Hanks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.