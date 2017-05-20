Dr. Hardy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Hardy, PHD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Hardy, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Oakwood, OH.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2600 Far Hills Ave Ste 304A, Oakwood, OH 45419 Directions (937) 271-2224
Ratings & Reviews
I have worked with Dr. Hardy for a couple of years and she has counseled me through some significant changes in my life. She is a tremendous sounding board and advisor. She has made herself available to me by phone between appointments during particularly stressful periods. I can't say enough about the support she has given me as I navigate a difficult period.
About Dr. Elizabeth Hardy, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1174770549
