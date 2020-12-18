See All Counselors in Toledo, OH
Elizabeth Hazard, LPCC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Elizabeth Hazard, LPCC

Counseling
4.7 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Elizabeth Hazard, LPCC is a Counselor in Toledo, OH. 

Elizabeth Hazard works at Betsy Hazard, LPCC in Toledo, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Counselors
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Mary Moeller, PHD
Dr. Mary Moeller, PHD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Locations

  1. 1
    Main Office
    3454 Oak Alley Ct Ste 410, Toledo, OH 43606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 537-6959

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Sex Addiction Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Frontpath Health Coalition
    • HAP Insurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Paramount

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Elizabeth Hazard?

    Dec 18, 2020
    Betsy is by far the best, most effective therapist I’ve had. I’ve gone through my fair share of therapist to find the right one and she is absolutely it. Appointments are always easy to make, she’s always so easy to talk to, and actually remembers what you say and helps you make a plan to work towards a better you. Her work has done wonders, and i am so thankful I found her. Highly recommend!!
    — Dec 18, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Elizabeth Hazard, LPCC
    How would you rate your experience with Elizabeth Hazard, LPCC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Elizabeth Hazard to family and friends

    Elizabeth Hazard's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Elizabeth Hazard

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Elizabeth Hazard, LPCC.

    About Elizabeth Hazard, LPCC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164768750
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Elizabeth Hazard, LPCC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elizabeth Hazard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Elizabeth Hazard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Elizabeth Hazard works at Betsy Hazard, LPCC in Toledo, OH. View the full address on Elizabeth Hazard’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Hazard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Hazard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Hazard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Hazard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Elizabeth Hazard, LPCC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.