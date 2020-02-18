See All Nurse Practitioners in Mount Vernon, WA
Elizabeth Holmes, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Elizabeth Holmes, ARNP

Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.6 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Elizabeth Holmes, ARNP

Elizabeth Holmes, ARNP is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Mount Vernon, WA. They graduated from Washington State University and is affiliated with Skagit Valley Hospital.

Elizabeth Holmes works at Psychiatric in Mount Vernon, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Elizabeth Holmes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bywater
    721 S 1st St, Mount Vernon, WA 98273 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 708-9741

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Skagit Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychoeducation Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Elizabeth Holmes?

    Feb 18, 2020
    Elizabeth is the most caring and knowledgable psychiatric practitioner I've ever seen. I believe her new office and staff have helped to resolve complaints previously mentioned here.
    Exceptional — Feb 18, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Elizabeth Holmes, ARNP
    How would you rate your experience with Elizabeth Holmes, ARNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Elizabeth Holmes to family and friends

    Elizabeth Holmes' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Elizabeth Holmes

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Elizabeth Holmes, ARNP.

    About Elizabeth Holmes, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013009273
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Washington State University/Icne
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Washington State University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Washington
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Elizabeth Holmes, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elizabeth Holmes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Elizabeth Holmes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Elizabeth Holmes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Elizabeth Holmes works at Psychiatric in Mount Vernon, WA. View the full address on Elizabeth Holmes’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Holmes. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Holmes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Holmes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Holmes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Elizabeth Holmes, ARNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.