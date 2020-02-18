Elizabeth Holmes, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elizabeth Holmes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Elizabeth Holmes, ARNP is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Mount Vernon, WA. They graduated from Washington State University and is affiliated with Skagit Valley Hospital.

Elizabeth Holmes' Office Locations
Bywater721 S 1st St, Mount Vernon, WA 98273 Directions (360) 708-9741
Hospital Affiliations
- Skagit Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Elizabeth is the most caring and knowledgable psychiatric practitioner I've ever seen. I believe her new office and staff have helped to resolve complaints previously mentioned here.
About Elizabeth Holmes, ARNP
- Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1013009273
Education & Certifications
- Washington State University/Icne
- Washington State University
- University of Washington
Frequently Asked Questions
Elizabeth Holmes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Elizabeth Holmes accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elizabeth Holmes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Holmes. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Holmes.
