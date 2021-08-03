See All Nurse Practitioners in Phoenix, AZ
Elizabeth Howe, PMHNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Elizabeth Howe, PMHNP

Elizabeth Howe, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ. 

Elizabeth Howe works at 2nd Chance Treatment Center in Phoenix, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Elizabeth Howe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    2nd Chance Treatment Center
    16620 N 40th St Ste E1, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 464-9576
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 03, 2021
    I've had around 10 visits in the last 12 months with Dr. Beth and she's always caring, compassionate, kind... and *smart*!! I've been to so many doctors over the course of my (myriad) illnesses and wish more were like her. Can't say enough good about her.
    — Aug 03, 2021
    Photo: Elizabeth Howe, PMHNP
    About Elizabeth Howe, PMHNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235609637
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Elizabeth Howe has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Elizabeth Howe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Elizabeth Howe works at 2nd Chance Treatment Center in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Elizabeth Howe’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Howe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Howe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Howe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Howe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

