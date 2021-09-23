Dr. Hundelt has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elizabeth Hundelt, OD
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Hundelt, OD
Dr. Elizabeth Hundelt, OD is an Optometrist in Phoenix, AZ.
Dr. Hundelt works at
Dr. Hundelt's Office Locations
-
1
Costco Pharmacy #4654502 E Oak St, Phoenix, AZ 85008 Directions (602) 508-1689
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hundelt is very knowledgeable, professional and personable too. Highly recommend!!
About Dr. Elizabeth Hundelt, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1669901534
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hundelt accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hundelt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hundelt works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hundelt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hundelt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hundelt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hundelt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.