Elizabeth Hunter, LPC
Elizabeth Hunter, LPC is a Counselor in Virginia Beach, VA.
Barry Norman Jones, MA, LPC505 S Independence Blvd Ste 213, Virginia Beach, VA 23452 Directions (757) 376-8167Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 7:00pm
Elizabeth is a fantastic counselor! In the past, I had seen doctors, and therapists, and taken every pill possible to treat my mental health issues and none of it worked. The ONLY thing that ever helped me was Elizabeth's counseling! This remarkable woman changed my life and I'm not exaggerating at all. I was suicidal and had lots of childhood trauma, but with her guidance and encouragement, I no longer feel that way. I feel like a new person with a new outlook on life. I now have self-worth and hope. She is a warm, caring, funny, and intelligent person. Extremely easy to talk to. You can tell this job means so much to her and that she really cares for all her clients. She changed my life and now I feel like I can do anything I set my mind to. I would encourage everyone to see her who struggles with their mental health. I never felt judged in any of my sessions either which is vital when trying to share your life with a counselor. Also, everyone at the practice was kind and welcoming.
- Appalachian State University
