Offers telehealth
Dr. Elizabeth Ibanez, PHD is a Psychologist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Psychology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University.
Elizabeth Ibanez, PhD2625 Weston Rd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (305) 494-6866
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- Tricare
I sought Dr. Ibanez out after having enough of what I felt was torturing sadness and despair. I couldn’t have picked a better psychologist for someone like myself who is quite private, hard to reach and somewhat defensive by nature. To save you from a laundry list of problems you don’t want to hear, just know that she truly helped crack all of those fears, insecurities, anxieties and sometimes mysteries wide open and then guided me gently and with true care towards healing. A gem!!!!!
- Psychology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- Citrus Health Network
- Texas Tech University
- Florida State University
Dr. Ibanez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ibanez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ibanez speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ibanez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ibanez.
