Beth Jager, NP
Offers telehealth
Beth Jager, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Highland Park, MI. She graduated from University Of St Francis.
Oak Street Health Woodward14507 Woodward Ave, Highland Park, MI 48203 Directions (313) 241-9058
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
I couldn't be more pleased with my visit with Beth Jager and the team at Oakstreet Health. It truly was a great experience all around. I felt that I was finally being heard from a health professional. I also felt respected and that my concerns were addressed with care and compassion. I was impressed because I had not experienced this kind of care and attention in a very long time. Thank you all.
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1477095826
- University Of St Francis
Beth Jager has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, Humana, Medicaid, and Medicare.
