Beth Jager, NP

Internal Medicine
4.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Beth Jager, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Highland Park, MI. They graduated from University Of St Francis.

Beth Jager works at Oak Street Health Woodward in Highland Park, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Woodward
    14507 Woodward Ave, Highland Park, MI 48203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 241-9058
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    About Beth Jager, NP

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1477095826
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of St Francis
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Beth Jager, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Beth Jager is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Beth Jager has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Beth Jager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Beth Jager works at Oak Street Health Woodward in Highland Park, MI. View the full address on Beth Jager’s profile.

    Beth Jager has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Beth Jager.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Beth Jager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Beth Jager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

