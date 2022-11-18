Elizabeth James, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elizabeth James is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Elizabeth James, MA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Elizabeth James, MA is a Counselor in Burtonsville, MD.
Elizabeth James works at
Locations
-
1
Kim Jones-fearing M.d. LLC3905 National Dr Ste 250, Burtonsville, MD 20866 Directions (410) 231-3477Monday11:00am - 6:00pmTuesday11:00am - 5:15pmThursday11:00am - 6:00pmFriday2:00pm - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Elizabeth James?
I was at a point where I felt I needed to decide whether to try and navigate some challenges on my own, or do it with the help of someone. I decided to try Elizabeth, and I could not have been more satisfied with my decision. She was caring and attentive. She made me feel comfortable. She asked questions and listened to my responses. Was it the magic cure I had hoped for? Of course not. But our sessions were productive. She provided great advice. She always gave me some resources to try on my own. Everything combined worked out well and within a few weeks I felt like my normal self again.
About Elizabeth James, MA
- Counseling
- English
- 1285089748
Education & Certifications
- Carroll County Youth Service Bureau
- West Virginia University
Frequently Asked Questions
Elizabeth James accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elizabeth James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Elizabeth James works at
33 patients have reviewed Elizabeth James. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth James.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth James, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth James appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.