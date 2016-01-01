Elizabeth Johnson is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elizabeth Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Elizabeth Johnson
Overview of Elizabeth Johnson
Elizabeth Johnson is a Nurse Practitioner in Mount Pleasant, SC.
Elizabeth Johnson works at
Elizabeth Johnson's Office Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower200 Ports Authority Dr, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Elizabeth Johnson?
About Elizabeth Johnson
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1033631015
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Elizabeth Johnson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Elizabeth Johnson using Healthline FindCare.
Elizabeth Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Elizabeth Johnson works at
Elizabeth Johnson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.