Elizabeth Kaster, LMLP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elizabeth Kaster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Elizabeth Kaster, LMLP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Elizabeth Kaster, LMLP is a Psychologist in Lexington, KY.
Elizabeth Kaster works at
Locations
-
1
Darby Creek Location501 Darby Creek Rd Ste 11, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 338-0466
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid of Kentucky
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Elizabeth Kaster?
I cannot say enough good things about Elizabeth. I have been coming to therapy for over a year and have never felt better. Elizabeth's care has made such a difference in my life, my relationships with others, and most of all my relationship with myself. I was terrified to begin therapy and Elizabeth literally held my hand and guided me through. She has been nothing but gracious and patient with the extremely slow pace I have felt comfortable moving. She is a great listener, helps me to put words to what I am feeling, helps me to build skills, and helps me understand the reasons behind my behavior in a clinical sense. I know she is fully booked but she always makes me feel like I am her most important client. Taking the first step into therapy is difficult but you can't go wrong with Elizabeth!
About Elizabeth Kaster, LMLP
- Psychology
- English
- 1053641407
Education & Certifications
- Centre College
Frequently Asked Questions
Elizabeth Kaster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elizabeth Kaster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Elizabeth Kaster works at
22 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Kaster. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Kaster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Kaster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Kaster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.