Elizabeth Kelemen, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elizabeth Kelemen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Elizabeth Kelemen, MSN
Overview of Elizabeth Kelemen, MSN
Elizabeth Kelemen, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 4 years of experience. They graduated from Graceland University, Lamoni, Ia.
Elizabeth Kelemen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Elizabeth Kelemen's Office Locations
-
1
Valley Oaks Medical Group1321 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 101, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Directions (702) 476-2287
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Elizabeth Kelemen?
My husband I started seeing Liz a couple of years ago, and from the start she was extremely attentive and friendly. She is very thorough and compassionate. She by far is the best doctor we have ever had and we're so happy to have met her! Liz is a true gem in the medical field!
About Elizabeth Kelemen, MSN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 4 years of experience
- English
- 1316596620
Education & Certifications
- Graceland University, Lamoni, Ia
- Mount St. Mary's College, Los Angeles, Ca
Frequently Asked Questions
Elizabeth Kelemen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Elizabeth Kelemen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Elizabeth Kelemen works at
3 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Kelemen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Kelemen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Kelemen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Kelemen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.