Elizabeth Kinney has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Elizabeth Kinney
Overview of Elizabeth Kinney
Elizabeth Kinney is a Nurse Practitioner in Lexington, KY.
Elizabeth Kinney works at
Elizabeth Kinney's Office Locations
-
1
Bluegrass Primary Health Care Center Inc.1306 Versailles Rd Ste 120, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 259-2635
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Elizabeth Kinney?
I just really love Elizabeth so much. she was so kind to me when I met her. she didn't even know me & I met her at her office the next day and she went out of her way to make sure I had medical insurance and all my meds before I left her office. she put her book down and looked straight at me and we talked and I just think I love her for real. and she did all of it for no reason at all. that means something to me. thank you from becky
About Elizabeth Kinney
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1598377194
Frequently Asked Questions
Elizabeth Kinney accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elizabeth Kinney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Elizabeth Kinney works at
2 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Kinney. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Kinney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Kinney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Kinney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.