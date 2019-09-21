Dr. Kunchandy accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elizabeth Kunchandy, PHD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Kunchandy, PHD is a Psychologist in Seattle, WA.
Dr. Kunchandy works at
Locations
Va Puget Sound Healthcare System1660 S Columbian Way, Seattle, WA 98108 Directions (206) 570-2375
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
I had a wonderful experience with Dr. Kunchandy. I have rarely seen such compassion and wisdom in a provider.
About Dr. Elizabeth Kunchandy, PHD
- Psychology
- English
Dr. Kunchandy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kunchandy works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kunchandy. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kunchandy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kunchandy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kunchandy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.