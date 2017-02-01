See All Family Doctors in Appleton, WI
Family Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Elizabeth Landmann, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Appleton, WI. 

Elizabeth Landmann works at ThedaCare Physicians Appleton North in Appleton, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ThedaCare Physicians Appleton North
    2500 E Capitol Dr # 2600, Appleton, WI 54911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 308-4727
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    She is amazing. Always takes the time to answer each and every question. Great bedside manner and very professional. She has empathy and cares more than any other physician I have met.
    Julie in Appleton, WI — Feb 01, 2017
    Photo: Elizabeth Landmann, PA
    About Elizabeth Landmann, PA

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1306873146
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.