Elizabeth Leddy accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elizabeth Leddy, MS
Overview
Elizabeth Leddy, MS is a Marriage & Family Therapist in East Greenwich, RI.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 3355 S County Trl, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 885-7115
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Elizabeth Leddy?
Beth helped my daughter when she was younger and now my grandson sees her and loves his visits. Beth accommodates you for emergency appointments. She is a very kind sweet therapist.
About Elizabeth Leddy, MS
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1669522280
Frequently Asked Questions
Elizabeth Leddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Leddy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Leddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Leddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Leddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.