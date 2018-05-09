Dr. Leeberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elizabeth Leeberg, PHD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Leeberg, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Bend, OR.
Dr. Leeberg works at
Locations
Elizabeth Ann Leeberg Ph.d. P.c.223 Se Davis Ave, Bend, OR 97702 Directions (541) 318-7023
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I contacted Dr Leeberg at a time of great emotional stress. Understanding that I was at a real breaking point she arranged to see me quickly. I found her friendly manner and her thoughtful counsel to be exactly what I needed. She listened attentively, asked questions, and gave me provocative “what-if’s” to ponder for the next meeting. With her solid support I was able to find a path through my particular form of PTSD and relationship problems. She has no staff and is always on time.
About Dr. Elizabeth Leeberg, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1619075876
