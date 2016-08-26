Elizabeth Leonard-Iso accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elizabeth Leonard-Iso, LMFT
Elizabeth Leonard-Iso, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Milpitas, CA.
M.a. Katz Psychological Services Inc830 Hillview Ct Ste 260, Milpitas, CA 95035 Directions (408) 946-2399
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Dr. Leonard-Iso has been wonderful for our 12 year old son who she has been seeing for the past year and a half. She is very patient and easy to trust and very gentle with children. She is very empathetic and caring!!
About Elizabeth Leonard-Iso, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1841398344
Elizabeth Leonard-Iso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Leonard-Iso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Leonard-Iso.
