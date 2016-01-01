See All Family Doctors in International Falls, MN
Elizabeth Lessard, APRN

Family Medicine
Accepting new patients

Elizabeth Lessard, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in International Falls, MN. 

Elizabeth Lessard works at Essentia Health-International Falls Clinic in International Falls, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Essentia Health-International Falls Clinic
    2501 Keenan Dr, International Falls, MN 56649
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Elizabeth Lessard, APRN

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • 1477967685
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center

    Elizabeth Lessard, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elizabeth Lessard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Elizabeth Lessard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Elizabeth Lessard works at Essentia Health-International Falls Clinic in International Falls, MN. View the full address on Elizabeth Lessard’s profile.

    Elizabeth Lessard has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Lessard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Lessard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Lessard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

