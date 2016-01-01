Elizabeth Lessard, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elizabeth Lessard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Elizabeth Lessard, APRN
Overview
Elizabeth Lessard, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in International Falls, MN.

Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-International Falls Clinic2501 Keenan Dr, International Falls, MN 56649 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Elizabeth Lessard, APRN
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1477967685
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center

