Dr. Elizabeth Linder, ED.D
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Linder, ED.D is a Psychologist in Lubbock, TX.
Dr. Linder works at
Locations
Roger Wolcott, MD5902 66th St Unit B, Lubbock, TX 79424 (806) 797-2139
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional, I will definitely go back to her and recommend her to others!
About Dr. Elizabeth Linder, ED.D
- Psychology
- English
- 1487767703
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Linder accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Linder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Linder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Linder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Linder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Linder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.