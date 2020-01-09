Elizabeth Marsh, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elizabeth Marsh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Elizabeth Marsh, LMHC
Overview
Elizabeth Marsh, LMHC is a Counselor in Brandon, FL.
Elizabeth Marsh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Paul Weisemann Professional Christian Counseling LLC138 E Bloomingdale Ave, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 546-7015Monday3:00pm - 8:00pmTuesday3:00pm - 8:00pmWednesday3:00pm - 8:00pmFriday3:00pm - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Elizabeth Marsh?
Uncanny how she can empathize, she doesn’t miss a thing. So kind and loving! Solution oriented.
About Elizabeth Marsh, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1891800579
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Elizabeth Marsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Elizabeth Marsh works at
3 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Marsh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Marsh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Marsh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Marsh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.