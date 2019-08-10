Dr. McCampbell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elizabeth McCampbell, PHD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth McCampbell, PHD is a Psychologist in Cumming, GA.
Dr. McCampbell works at
Locations
Elizabeth Mccampbell Phd PC634 Peachtree Pkwy Ste 285, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 551-2775
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McCampbell is very concerned about me. I have been seeking her help for a short time. Dr. McCampbell offers guidance for coping with problems.
About Dr. Elizabeth McCampbell, PHD
- Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCampbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. McCampbell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCampbell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCampbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCampbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.