See All Physicians Assistants in Wilmington, NC
Elizabeth McCormack, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Elizabeth McCormack, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Elizabeth McCormack, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Wilmington, NC. They graduated from South University, Savannah, Georgia.

Elizabeth McCormack works at EmergeOrtho, Wilmington, NC in Wilmington, NC with other offices in Leland, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Kathleen Meyer, PA-C
Kathleen Meyer, PA-C
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Marykate Kubler, PA-C
Marykate Kubler, PA-C
3.7 (3)
View Profile
Bryan Lavoie
Bryan Lavoie
3.0 (2)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    EmergeOrtho - Wilmington/Ashton
    2716 Ashton Dr, Wilmington, NC 28412 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 332-3800
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    EmergeOrtho - Leland/Brunswick Forest
    1168 E Cutlar Crossing, Leland, NC 28451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 332-3800
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Elizabeth McCormack?

    Jan 09, 2021
    Appt available within 1 week, PA McCormick very pleasant, knowledgeable and professional. Would recommend her to anyone.
    Tom — Jan 09, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Elizabeth McCormack, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Elizabeth McCormack, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Elizabeth McCormack to family and friends

    Elizabeth McCormack's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Elizabeth McCormack

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Elizabeth McCormack, PA-C.

    About Elizabeth McCormack, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154527182
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • South University, Savannah, Georgia
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Elizabeth McCormack, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elizabeth McCormack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Elizabeth McCormack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Elizabeth McCormack. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth McCormack.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth McCormack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth McCormack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Elizabeth McCormack, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.