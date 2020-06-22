Elizabeth McGee, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elizabeth McGee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Overview of Elizabeth McGee, NP
Elizabeth McGee, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Wayne, IN.
Elizabeth McGee's Office Locations
Women's Health Advantage1818 Carew St Ste 230, Fort Wayne, IN 46805 Directions (260) 373-8000
- Aetna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Betsy is the most wonderful compassionate psychiatrist. I feel like she actually listen to me and validates my concerns, but also tries to keep my best interests in mind. A++++
About Elizabeth McGee, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1699730739
Frequently Asked Questions
Elizabeth McGee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Elizabeth McGee accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elizabeth McGee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Elizabeth McGee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth McGee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth McGee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth McGee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.