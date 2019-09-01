See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Appleton, WI
Dr. Elizabeth Melchert, OD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Elizabeth Melchert, OD

Optometry
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Melchert, OD

Dr. Elizabeth Melchert, OD is an Optometrist in Appleton, WI. 

Dr. Melchert works at VALLEY EYE ASSOCIATES in Appleton, WI with other offices in Oshkosh, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jill Buchinger, OD
Dr. Jill Buchinger, OD
3.0 (2)
View Profile

Dr. Melchert's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Valley Eye Associates
    21 Park Pl, Appleton, WI 54914 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 739-4361
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Valley Eye Associates
    719 Doctors Ct, Oshkosh, WI 54901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 235-0066
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Melchert?

    Sep 01, 2019
    While visiting Wisconsin from Texas, I found myself in quite a bit of pain from a scratched cornea. I was trying not to go to a dr as I wasn’t sure of who and where to go, but the pain was too much. My husband called Valley Eye Associates and they scheduled me, for the same day, with Dr Melchert. I could not have been more pleased with the entire staff and Dr. Melchert. She was very professional, yet personable, and took care of my pain....almost immediately. I was very impressed with the care I received. I like my doctor in Texas, but Dr. Melchert is awesome!
    Bnayes — Sep 01, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Elizabeth Melchert, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Elizabeth Melchert, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Melchert to family and friends

    Dr. Melchert's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Melchert

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Elizabeth Melchert, OD.

    About Dr. Elizabeth Melchert, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992739171
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Optometry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth Melchert, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melchert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Melchert has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Melchert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Melchert. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melchert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Melchert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Melchert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Elizabeth Melchert, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.