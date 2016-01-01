See All Nurse Practitioners in Santa Maria, CA
Mikus Elizabeth, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Mikus Elizabeth, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Mikus Elizabeth, NP

Mikus Elizabeth, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Santa Maria, CA. 

Mikus Elizabeth works at Marian Community Clinic-Santa Maria in Santa Maria, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Mikus Elizabeth's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Marian Community Clinic
    117 W Bunny Ave, Santa Maria, CA 93458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 739-3890
  2. 2
    Marian Community Clinics
    1510 E Main St Ste 104C, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 739-3890
    Monday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Mikus Elizabeth?

    Photo: Mikus Elizabeth, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Mikus Elizabeth, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Mikus Elizabeth to family and friends

    Mikus Elizabeth's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Mikus Elizabeth

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Mikus Elizabeth, NP.

    About Mikus Elizabeth, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1699323386
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Marian Regional Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mikus Elizabeth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mikus Elizabeth works at Marian Community Clinic-Santa Maria in Santa Maria, CA. View the full address on Mikus Elizabeth’s profile.

    Mikus Elizabeth has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Mikus Elizabeth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mikus Elizabeth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mikus Elizabeth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.