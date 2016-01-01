Mikus Elizabeth accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mikus Elizabeth, NP
Overview of Mikus Elizabeth, NP
Mikus Elizabeth, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Santa Maria, CA.
Mikus Elizabeth works at
Mikus Elizabeth's Office Locations
-
1
Marian Community Clinic117 W Bunny Ave, Santa Maria, CA 93458 Directions (805) 739-3890
-
2
Marian Community Clinics1510 E Main St Ste 104C, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 739-3890Monday7:30am - 6:00pmTuesday7:30am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 6:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Mikus Elizabeth, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1699323386
Hospital Affiliations
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Mikus Elizabeth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mikus Elizabeth has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Mikus Elizabeth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mikus Elizabeth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mikus Elizabeth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.